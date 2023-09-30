Chelsea and Arsenal to face competition from 3 Premier League clubs for Ivan Toney – Reports

Apart from Chelsea and Arsenal, three other Premier League teams are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

According to inews.co.uk, the two London outfits are expected to face competition from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in their pursuit of Toney. They could, however, find it tough to convince Brentford into selling their star striker next year.

Brentford, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, are in no rush to part ways with the 27-year-old Englishman. They have quoted a £80 million valuation for the player but could increase that due to a dearth of top strikers in Europe.

Toney, who was handed a betting-related ban this May, is bringing himself up to speed in an individual training plan. He's set to return to action on January 16 next year.

He could be a key first-team player for Chelsea and potentially displace their £32 million summer signing Nicolas Jackson from the starting XI. Meanwhile, the former Newcastle United and Peterborough United forward could prove to be a fine rotational option for Arsenal. He could push Eddie Nketiah down the pecking order.

Earlier last campaign, the Chelsea and Arsenal target grabbed headlines due to a spectacular time out for Brentford. Toney netted 20 goals and provided four assists in 33 Premier League games.

Arsenal great Ian Wright says Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could get sacked soon

On The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Arsenal legend Ian Wright said that Chelsea need to win in their next two Premier League games against Fulham and Burnley. He explained why:

"You look at those (next 10 fixtures), a derby against Fulham and then Burnley, those are must-win games. You would worry for them (if they lose those). You look at the Blues, and you think something is going to have to give soon. I think it's the next two games."

Noting that Mauricio Pochettino's job is under threat, Wright added:

"If they don't do it, you have to start worrying for Pochettino. I'm not sure if a new manager would come in and change it right away but we have seen it with Ange Postecoglou (at Tottenham). In five or six games, he's got a style that everyone understands, and we can all see. Chelsea, we still don't even know what their best XI is."

The Blues, who are 14th with five points from six games, take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2).

Arsenal, meanwhile, are unbeaten this season across competitions. They are in fifth place in the league with 14 points from six games.