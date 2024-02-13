Chelsea begin talks to sign Arsenal and Barcelona transfer target - Reports

Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant has reported (via Hard Tackle) that Chelsea are targeting Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. He's also reportedly chased by Barcelona and Arsenal. The 22-year-old joined Everton in the summer of 2022 with LOSC Lille.

He has made 60 appearances for the Toffees, registering three goals and as many assists. Onana primarily plays as a defensive midfielder and can also operate as a No. 8. Current reports indicate that he could cost as much as €60 million.

Chelsea have Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Gallagher has been linked with an exit while Casadei could reportedly be sent out on loan again for development.

Adding another young midfielder in their ranks could give them more strength and depth, which has been their strategy under new co-owner Todd Boehly. The Blues could also be sanctioned for their extravagant spending under their new co-owner (in excess of £1 billion since the summer of 2022), as per Guardian. Such developments could hamper their chase for Onana, though.

Mauricio Pochettino happy with Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher struck twice to help Chelsea snatch a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace. Having spent his time away on loan at Palace, Gallagher rose to the occasion to help the Blues take all three points.

Happy with his team's performance, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said:

"Conor Gallagher is a player that shows great commitment to the team, always tries to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations.

"It is priceless to have a player like him. I'm so happy for him and so happy for the team. We needed the three points."

He added:

"If you ask me if I am really happy about the performance, I'm 50-50, because we cannot approach the game and start the game the way that we started.

"That is the consistency we need to build. We need to be more consistent. We need to start the game in a different way."

About the upcoming games, he said:

"But I'm very pleased in the end because we have the three points, and now we have to prepare for Manchester City. That is going to be a good test for us, before the (Carabao Cup) final. I think we are going to prepare in a very good way."

Chelsea are tenth in the league with 34 points after 24 games.