Chelsea closing in on €25m deal for Brazilian starlet, player set to join Blues in 2024 - Reports

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Chelsea are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo. The Premier League giants are reportedly negotiating a fee of €25 million for the youngster.

If a deal goes through, the west London-based club will reportedly pay €21 million up front with €4 million in add-ons. Moscardo isn't expected to join the club before June 2024, though, when he will turn 18. The 17-year-old plays as a defensive midfielder for Corinthians. He has made 10 appearances for the club's senior team.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to build a young core at Stamford Bridge. The club have already recruited young defensive midfielders like Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. Moscardo could soon become yet another addition to the roster.

How Conor Gallagher reacted to captaining Chelsea against AFC Wimbledon

Conor Gallagher, 23, was named Chelsea's captain, with his team registering a 2-1 win in their EFL Cup second-round clash.

Gallagher was elated at being given the responsibility. An academy graduate of the club, he only made his senior debut last season. Speaking about what it meant for him to lead the team, the midfielder said (via the Blues' website):

"It means the world, a really proud moment. I had a very proud family at home, so I’m glad it was a win and a good performance. I’m just very thankful and proud."

He added:

"Being here from seven or eight years old when I started in the Academy, living 10 minutes down the road, it’s a dream at the moment. But I don’t want to stop, I want to keep improving, keep helping the club. But it was a great moment and hopefully there will be many more."

Gallagher continued:

"I found out literally just as I walked into the changing room, when I saw the kitman had put the armband where my shirt was hung up.

"Obviously, I was very happy and very excited, but the armband was slightly too big for me, to be honest. I had to get some tape over it to get it stay on my arm. I’ve only got skinny arms!"

Gallagher has made 49 appearances for Chelsea's senior team, including four this season. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the player can forge out a successful career at Stamford Bridge.