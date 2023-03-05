According to The Sun, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are considering demolishing Stamford Bridge and build a new stadium. The Stamford Bridge has been the home of the Blues since 1905. The Stadium has a capacity of 40,000, the least among the Premier League's big six.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues are considering multiple options to rebuild the stadium. One of them is to build larger arena at the current stadium, like Liverpool are doing with Anfield. However, it would mean that parts of the ground would have to be closed, potentially disrupting fan numbers on matchdays.

Another option is to build an entirely new arena by demolishing Stamford Bridge. That would see the west Londoners play their home games at another ground till their new stadium gets ready. The Wembley and Craven Cottage are two most likely options for the Blues' temporary new home.

It could potentially cost a massive sum of around £1.5 billion. The club's hierarchy are also in touch with Chelsea Pitch Owners regarding acquiring a new land adjacent to Stamford Bridge. CPO chairman Chris Issitt confirmed that they have been in touch with the Blues' owners, saying (via the Sun):

"The CPO is having positive talks with the club about redevelopment. "We understand this is a complicated project which needs careful consideration, but we share the common aim, which is to have the best stadium in London."

According to the aforementioned report, fans support the idea of a new stadium built opposite Stamford Bridge.

Paul Merson shares advice for embattled Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Chelsea won for the first time in six league games, beating Leeds United 1-0 at home. Despite the win, Potter's team remain tenth in the standings with only 34 points from 25 games.

Graham Potter's future still remains up in the air. Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has now said that Potter should look to get John Terry involved in his coaching staff. Merson said (via football.london):

"For me, I'd get John Terry involved now, "John Terry's at the club, get him on the bench; get in there; get someone who's been there before, played the game and done it. And start volleying people around! He's too nice. It's too nice."

Terry is a former Chelsea captain and is a bonafide legend of the club. He made a massive 715 appearances for the Blues since arriving from Aston Villa.

