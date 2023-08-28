Chelsea considering late move to sign Arsenal midfielder before transfer deadline on Friday: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a surprise move for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe before the transfer window closes on Friday (September 1). The Blues also have Barcelona's Ferran Torres and Raphinha on their wishlist.

As per Daily Mail, Chelsea are ready to test Arsenal with a surprise move for Smith Rowe. The youngster has lost his place in the starting XI, and the Blues hope to lure him away from the Emirates.

The 23-year-old has not played a minute in the Premier League this season after missing out most of the 2022-23 season due to injury. However, the Gunners have no plans to sell their prized asset, as Arteta wants to keep him in the squad.

Barcelona were open to selling Raphinha and Ferran Torres this summer, but their plans changed after Ousmane Dembele moved to PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign a forward

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino asked for two players following their 3-0 Premier League win over Luton Town. The Chelsea manager wanted a goalkeeper, so the club signed Djorde Petrovic from New England Revolution.

The Argentine has also asked for a forward who can play across the line, and the club are now working on it. Pochettino said:

"We want a goalkeeper and an offensive player more, but the right profile — one who can play all across the line. It's what we need to provide the team with good balance in different areas."

He added:

"Like last week, when we lose the game, it is not going to change. We work, the result today was positive, and still we talked like a keeper and an offensive player more, of the right profile. We are working to find this profile that I think we need.

"We cannot change if we lose or win. It's what we need to provide the team with good balance. Still, we need one offensive player more if it is possible to achieve what we want. If not, we are not just going to bring a player in. To only say yes, we have another player."

The Blues have collected four points from their opening three games this season. They drew 1-1 with Liverpool on the opening weekend but lost 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium before beating Luton 3-0.