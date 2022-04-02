Chelsea considering option of re-signing former player - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering bringing Tammy Abraham back to the club.

The AS Roma striker has been in red-hot form in Serie A this season since joining from the Blues for £36 million. He has 15 goals in 29 league appearances. Football.London has reported that Thomas Tuchel's side are considering re-signing the 24-year-old just a year on from selling him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Buy back clause for Chelsea will be only valid in July 2023 - and it’s worth €80m. AS Roma have no intention to sell Tammy Abraham in the summer. He’s performing at top level and he’s really happy with the club, José Mourinho and personal life in Italy. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRoma Buy back clause for Chelsea will be only valid in July 2023 - and it’s worth €80m. AS Roma have no intention to sell Tammy Abraham in the summer. He’s performing at top level and he’s really happy with the club, José Mourinho and personal life in Italy. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRomaBuy back clause for Chelsea will be only valid in July 2023 - and it’s worth €80m.

They are not alone in their interest in Abraham, though, as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking the Englishman.

Chelsea may have to pounce now if they want to bring the former Aston Villa forward back to Stamford Bridge. That is despite having a buy-back clause in the player's contract, which gives the Blues the opportunity to re-sign Abraham for around £67 million in 2023.

Chelsea's transfer mistake coming back to haunt them?

Abraham has been on fire this season in Rome.

The west London side's decision to sell Abraham at the time was merited, given the influx of attacking talent that has come to Stamford Bridge in recent years. Abraham, despite consistently being one of Chelsea's top scorers, having scored 30 goals in 82 appearances, was not going to be a regular starter.

Chelsea had spent a huge £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku, believing the Belgian would be able to bring his scintillating goalscoring exploits in Italy to west London. However, that has not happened, so the decision to sell Abraham has come back to haunt Tuchel.

Lukaku has massively underwhelmed on his return to Stamford Bridge, scoring just 12 times across competitions. He hasn't just had a huge drop in form but unrest off the field has led to questions over his future at the club.

The former Manchester United striker has five goals in 19 Premier League games. His poor form has seen him dropped from the starting XI, with Kai Havertz deployed as a false 9 with great effect.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



"I feel him very motivated. He's a winner, and he will stay a winner, and stay important for us". Tuchel on Lukaku: "The situation in the moment is that we cannot sell or buy players. Romelu still plays a big part. Maybe not the part he wants to play...""I feel him very motivated. He's a winner, and he will stay a winner, and stay important for us". @AbsoluteChelsea Tuchel on Lukaku: "The situation in the moment is that we cannot sell or buy players. Romelu still plays a big part. Maybe not the part he wants to play..." 🔵 #CFC"I feel him very motivated. He's a winner, and he will stay a winner, and stay important for us". @AbsoluteChelsea https://t.co/2r7291nToS

Perhaps the Blues were too hasty in their decision to sell Mount to Roma. The Serie A side are not going to let their prized possession go easily now.

The Daily Mail has reporrted that the Rome side have slapped a huge £100 million price tag on the striker. Abraham is settled in Italy and is enjoying a hugely successful season under former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the Blues are relentless in their pursuit of a transfer target once they have set their sights. The £100 million fee could, though, put them off, given the fact that they could sign Abraham for £67 million next summer.

