Chelsea considering swap deal involving Conor Gallagher to sign PL star - Reports

Chelsea are contemplating a swap deal involving Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran that could see midfielder Conor Gallagher head the other way. The 24-year-old Gallagher made his Blues debut in the 2022-23 season.

The Englishman is coming off a decent 2023-24 campaign, bagging seven goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - five goals and seven assists in 37 games - came in the Premier League, where the Blues finished sixth.

Despite being contracted till 2025, Gallagher is staring at an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. With a striker the need of the hour, the Blues have identified Duran as an option.

Trending

As per The Guardian, a swap deal involving Villa striker Duran - who is valued at £40 million is being proposed. However, Gallagher - valued at £50 million - is unlikely to accept the deal. Nevertheless, the Blues are expected to retain their interest in Duran, with their primary target, Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig set to extend his stay with his current club.

Duran is seemingly not part of boss Unai Emery's plans at Villa Park, starting only thrice in the league since arriving in January 2023.

Conor Gallagher among Chelsea players to appear in Euro 2024

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is one of eight Chelsea players to appear for various sides at the upcoming Euro 2024. While Gallagher and his teammate Cole Palmer will turn up for England, six of their club teammates will represent as many different nations.

The octet are Armando Broja (Albania), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ian Maatsen (Netherlands), Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer (England), Djordje Petrovic (Serbia), Marc Cucurella (Spain) and Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine).

Gallagher has made 13 appearances for Gareth Southgate's side, contributing an assist - in a 2-1 friendly win at home to Switzerland in March 2022 - since his international debut in a 10-0 FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying win at San Marino in November 2021.

He made five appearances in the Three Lions' successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, making no goal contribution.