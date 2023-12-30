Chelsea contemplating swoop for La Liga star valued at €45 million - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, who's in fine form for the surprise package of La Liga this season.

Despite spending nearly £450 million this summer, the Blues have largely struggled for consistency. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified the striker position that needs replenishment when the transfer window reopens in January.

New signing Nicolas Jackson hasn't been very convincing, bagging eight goals and two assists in 23 games across competitions. Another new striker - Christopher Nkunku - has only recently made his first-team debut and will need some time to deliver the goods consistently.

With the Blues languishing in tenth place despite their thrilling 3-2 win at Luton Town on Saturday (December 30), Pochettino knows that he needs a prolific scorer to lead his line ahead of the second half of the season.

As per the Sun (via The Hard Tackle), Argentine has turned his attention on Dovbyk , who has amassed 12 goals and six assists across competitions. Thanks to his exploits, Girona trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid on goal difference after 18 games.

The Sun has reported that Pochettino sent out scouts to watch Dovbyk in action. With Jackson set to depart for AFCONS action with Senegal next month and Armando Broja likely to be sold, the Ukrainian striker is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge. With his contract expiring in 2028, Girona value him at €45 million.

"For us, at 3-0 the game looks over, but in the Premier League, it is never over" - Chelsea boss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is a relieved man after his side nearly squandered a 3-0 lead at Luton on Saturday.

The game was seemingly in the bag after 70 minutes following a Cole Palmer double sandwiched by a Noni Madueke strike. However, Luton scored twice in the final 10 minutes to make it a nervy ending, but Pochettino's men held on for the three points.

"It is the Premier League," Pochettino told BBC Sport. "It is the toughest league in the world. Luton are very good. They are building something very good, and we need to give credit to Luton. We can see how they perform and never give up. I think we played really well until we conceded. Then they increased in belief.

"In the first half we controlled very well, second half we started to concede crosses and corners. For us, at 3-0, the game looks over, but in the Premier League, it is never over."

Chelsea have won consecutive league games for only the second time this season.