Chelsea draw up list of 5 forwards to replace Romelu Lukaku - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly shortlisted five forwards as potential replacements for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who's set to return to Inter Milan this summer. albeit on loan. According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have identified Robert Lewandowski, Richarlison, Jonathan David, Victor Osimhen and Gianluca Scamacca as options to replace Lukaku.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea from Inter for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. The 28-year-old had enjoyed two fabulous seasons with the Nerazzurri, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances and winning the 2020-21 Serie A title. However, he endured a dismal campaign with the Blues, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances.

The Belgian was eager to leave the west London club and now looks set to rejoin Inter on a season-long loan deal, as per Sky Sports. The loan fee agreed by the two clubs is £6.9 million, with £3.4 million as bonuses.

Lewandowski, a Blues target, has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old has aged like fine wine and doesn't seem to be slowing down. He scored 50 goals in 46 games last season. The Polish hitman wants to leave Bayern, as he's seeking a new challenge, emerging as a transfer target for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Everton striker Richarlison was one of the Toffees' standout players last season. He scored ten goals in 30 league games to help them avoid relegation. He's keen to play in the UEFA Champions League, as per Football.london.

Osimhen enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Napoli. The Nigerian scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Canada international David enjoyed a breakout campaign with Lille last season. He scored 19 goals in 48 appearances. However, the 22-year-old endured a disappointing second half of the season, netting just thrice in 19 league games.

The fifth Blues target, Scamacca, was in splendid form for Sassuolo last season, scoring 16 goals in 36 Serie A games.

Chelsea keen to make statement signing to replace Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's primary domestic rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, have already reinforced their frontline ahead of the new season.

City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world, scoring 86 goals in 89 games for the Bundesliga giants.

Liverpool acquired Darwin Nunez from Benfica earlier this month. The Uruguayan enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 34 goals in 41 games across competitions.

Chelsea will be keen to make a statement signing of their own to bolster their Premier League hopes. They could look to snap up Bayern hitman Lewandowski.

The Poland international's arrival would make the Blues a genuine title contender. As per 90min, Tuchel's side are monitoring Lewandowski's situation and could provide stiff competition to Barcelona for his signature.

