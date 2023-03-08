Chelsea exploring deal to complete big-money deal for 21-year-old who nearly joined Arsenal - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who Arsenal bid for in the January transfer window.

The Gunners saw two bids rejected for the Ecuadorian midfielder, with the second bid being worth £70 million. Caicedo himself expressed his desire to leave the club on social media, but Brighton were adamant regarding their asking price of £80 million. Now, as per The Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in bringing the youngster to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues broke the British transfer record in January to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for over £105 million. However, Jorginho departed the club to join Arsenal.

N'Golo Kante, meanwhile, is in the final few months of his contract. While the extension is in the works, the 31-year-old's age and injury issues mean the Blues could look for a long-term replacement.

Caicedo, 21, has been brilliant since joining Brighton from Beerschot V.A. in January 2022. He has made 36 appearances for the club across competitions, contributing two goals and three assists.

Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo says he wants to maintain his best form so people continue to speak about him. 🗣️ “People want to speak about me, I’m happy for that.”Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo says he wants to maintain his best form so people continue to speak about him. 🗣️ “People want to speak about me, I’m happy for that.” Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo says he wants to maintain his best form so people continue to speak about him. 🇪🇨 https://t.co/CGTyO9S8A6

He has also worked under Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Englishman's time at Brighton. Arsenal, meanwhile, were interested in signing Caicedo in January but seem to have shifted their interest towards West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Moises Caicedo keen on Brighton stay amidst Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Caicedo recently signed a new long-term contract with Brighton, which will expire in the summer of 2027.

He's not leaving. ✍️ Moisés Caicedo for Brighton in the Premier League this season:◉ Most duels won (121)◉ Most tackles made (59)◉ Most interceptions (31)He's not leaving.✍️ Moisés Caicedo for Brighton in the Premier League this season:◉ Most duels won (121)◉ Most tackles made (59)◉ Most interceptions (31)He's not leaving. 🔒 ✍️ https://t.co/U9QHNwJHHs

Despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal in him, the Ecuador international has stated that said a new contract with Brighton wasn't a difficult decision. He told the club's website (via the Evening Standard):

“It wasn’t a hard decision. If it had been a hard decision, I wouldn’t have signed. I’m happy with everything at the club, and that’s why I signed. I’m focused here on Brighton, the club which opened the doors. I am very happy to be here and really pleased (with the new contract)."

He added:

“I don’t even think about the speculation. I am focused on Brighton and doing things well here. I am very happy here with my colleagues, with all the club, and I will keep giving 100 per cent for this club.”

Brighton have been sensational this season. They're eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with three games in hand.

