Chelsea eyeing 23-year-old goalkeeper as potential Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. The Blues want him as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined Real Madrid on loan.

As per the Telegraph, Petrovic, 23, has been sounded out as a possible replacement for the Spaniard. Mauricio Pochettino used new signing Robert Sanchez as his goalkeeper on Sunday (August 13) against Liverpool and is now looking to add more experience.

The 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom was the substitute goalkeeper in the squad against Liverpool, but the Blues reckon he's not ready to take the pitch soon. Petrovic has done well for the MLS side with 15 clean sheets in 48 games, since replacing Matt Turner, who had moved to Arsenal and now Nottingham Forest.

The Serbian goalkeeper has a deal till 2025 with the MLS side, who have the option to extend it by another season. MEN previously reported that Manchester United were also interested in the 23-year-old when looking at David de Gea replacements.

Chelsea's Kepa eyeing permanent Real Madrid switch next summer

Kepa Arrizabalaga has set sights on joining Real Madrid on a permanent deal next summer. He joined the Spanish side as the replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an ACL injury earlier this month.

Speaking to the media, Kepa admitted that he was interested in moving to Santiago Bernabeu on a permanent transfer. He said:

"Let's hope so. Today is the first day. I'm here on loan. But we have time, and we'll see. Let's hope with my effort, and my performance above all, I can make that happen."

When quizzed about his time at Chelsea, the Spaniard added:

"I look at (my time at Chelsea) from a very positive point of view. Being at a big club for five years, every year we fought for big trophies in Europe and in England.

"I had the chance to play with great players, to lift trophies for Chelsea. Just as in life, you have more difficult moments, but when I look back, I see it all as positive, as good, as life experience."

Kepa was close to joining Real Madrid in 2018, but the club opted against it in the January window. He said about the failed transfer:

"What I can say is I won't lack commitment and effort. It's been an intense few days, but when I had the opportunity to come to Real Madrid, it was clear for me.

"You can't predict anything in football," he added, when asked if he expected a second chance to move to the Bernabeu. "You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. It changes a lot. ... Wherever I am, I give 100% for the team I'm at. It's happened when it had to happ e n."

Kepa has two years left in his Chelsea contract, but Sky Sports suggest that the Blues are looking to sell him next summer.