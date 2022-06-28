Chelsea interested in Real Madrid and Liverpool-linked midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing highly rated Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. The Englishman has also been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Bellingham, who shot to fame at the age of 16 with his exploits in the EFL Championship, has turned heads in BvB's famous black and yellow jersey. Since arriving from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, he has contributed ten goals and 18 assists in 89 games across competitions.

The 18-year-old, who primarily plays as a box-to-box midfielder, is contracted with BvB till 2025. Last season, he made 43 appearances for them, registering 20 goal contributions.

According to Cadena SER (via AS), Chelsea face competition for the services of Bellingham from Real Madrid and Liverpool. While the Premier League clubs desire to rope in the player to boost their brand image, Real Madrid aim to sign him to replace stalwarts like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Dortmund are expected to decline any bids for the England international below €100 million. Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Bellingham's situation last week. In an interview with Wett Freunde, he said:

"I think Jude Bellingham will stay with Borussia Dortmund this summer. I have no doubt about that. Dortmund is convinced that the player will stay, and he is ready to stay. I don't see any problems between the two parties."

He added:

"But I am sure that Liverpool will get in the running for Jude Bellingham next summer. Let's wait and see what Borussia Dortmund is up to next summer. But Liverpool will get involved in the race for him. And not just Liverpool. Because all top clubs, not only from England, but also from Spain, are watching the situation around Jude Bellingham."

Bellingham has won one DFB Pokal trophy with Dortmund. He was also a part of England's squad that finished runner-ups at Euro 2020 last summer.

Chelsea looking to bolster their midfield

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are on the wrong side of 30, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on his way out of London (as per Football London). So the Blues have prioritised the signing of a dynamic midfielder this summer.

According to CalcioNews24 (via Football.London), Chelsea have opened talks with Lazio for a deal involving midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The club have also been linked with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who had an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to welcome back midfielders Billy Gilmour from Norwich City, and Conor Gallagher, who had a breakout season on loan with Crystal Palace.

