Chelsea interested in signing Brighton star, club unwilling to sell player - Reports

According to The Standard, Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's rising attacking sensation Evan Ferguson. The Seagulls, though, are unwilling to sell the player.

Ferguson recently penned a deal until the end of the 2028-29 season with Brighton. He's expected to cost around £100 million, but the club remain firm in their stance to not sell Ferguson.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals and has provided one assist in 24 games across competitions this season. His talent is well-regarded, and clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham took interest in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have raided Brighton regularly in recent seasons. They landed Moises Caicedo for a massive British record £115 million move in the summer. They also signed Marc Cucurella (£63 million) and Robert Sanchez (£25 million).

They paid £21.5 million for Graham Potter, a record fee for a coach. The Blues have brought in sporting director Paul Winstanley, scout Kyle Macaulay and goalkeeping head Ben Roberts from the Seagulls.

Chelsea are keen on bringing in a new striker. Napoli's Victor Osimhen has a reported £112 million release clause while another target Ivan Toney has been touted as not for sale by Brentford. A summer move for Toney would cost around £80 million.

Both Osimhen and Toney are expected to ask for a weekly wage of £200,000. Young Ferguson, though, could cost half of that. Brighton's stance, though, is a major roadblock in the Blues' hopes of concluding a deal.

Fabrizio Romano doesn't think Chelsea target Paulo Dybala will leave AS Roma in January

Paulo Dybala has emerged as a top transfer target for Chelsea. Dybala has a modest €12 million release clause in his contract with the Serie A club, but it will expire on January 15.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano pointed out the stipulation and said that there isn't any movement in a possible transfer deal for Dybala, adding that a deal in January looks unlikely. He said (as per Chelsea news):

“Despite rumours about Chelsea, I see Dybala staying at Roma as things stand.

"I have no updates, there’s nothing happening as of now and his release clause will expire in four days…so, it looks difficult and unlikely. I think Chelsea need a striker more than a top quality all-round attacking player like Dybala."

Dybala, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been in impressive form for Roma this season. He has scored six goals and provided as many assists in 18 appearances across competitions.