Chelsea are interested in signing England international from PL rivals - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from their Premier League rivals Everton.

Pickford, 29, has been a standout performer at Everton since arriving from Sunderland in the summer of 2017. The English custodian has kept 62 clean sheets in 344 games across competitions, including eight in 38 games last season.

Jordan Pickford has also excelled for England, keeping an impressive 27 clean sheets in 55 games, including 23 in 49 competitive games. The Blues are looking to sign the England goalkeeper in January, as per 90min (via HITC), despite Pickford recently extending his stay at Goodison Park till 2027.

Mauricio Pochettino's side signed two goalkeepers (Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic) in the summer. However, with Kepa Arrizabalaga joining Real Madrid on loan, the Blues are eyeing another goalkeeper and have set their sight on Pickford.

As per 90min, a winter move for the England international looks unlikely, with the Blues seemingly happy with Sanchez and Petrovic. However, The Mirror reports that Everton could be forced to part ways with Pickford and a few other first-team players if their takeover by 777 Panthers is blocked.

Intriguingly, one of the Toffees' best bets to remain in the Premier League is Pickford. Hence, they would be loathe to lose him in January ahead of a potential relegation scrap. Everton have four points from six games and are just three points and as many places above the relegation zone.

How have Chelsea fared this season?

Chelsea have stuttered and stumbled into the new season. That's despite new boss Mauricio Pochettino overseeing a massive overhaul in the summer, spending nearly £450 million on new arrivals.

They have won only once in six league games - against newly promoted Luton Town - and are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings. With five points, Chelsea are closer to the relegation zone (four points) than the top four (nine points).

Having finished a lowly 12th in the league last season to miss out on European football, Pochettino needs a swift upturn in his side's fortunes. They will hope to get their first win after three games when they play Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday (September 27).