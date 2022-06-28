Chelsea join Arsenal and Manchester United in hotly contested race to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer. The Blues are set to join Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign the Spaniard.

According to SPORT, Chelsea are eager to sign the 26-year-old Asensio. Manager Thomas Tuchel's side are expected to make attacking reinforcements this summer. The lack of goals and creativity in their frontline was one of the main reasons behind their underwhelming campaign last season.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored just 15 Premier League goals between them last season. The west London club are set to table an offer for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, as per The Guardian.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent wide men in recent years, scoring at least ten Premier League goals in his last five games. Sterling's speed and versatility could prove be a massive asset for the Blues.

Chelsea could attempt to add another versatile winger to their ranks in the form of Asensio. He scored 12 goals in 42 appearances across competitions last season, helping Carlo Ancelotti's men win the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the left-footed forward has just one year left on his contract. He could be available for just €40 million, which would be a bargain fee for a player of his abilities.

Real Madrid have identified Paulo Dybala as replacement for Chelsea target Marco Asensio

Juventus vs FC Internazionale - Serie A

As per Diario Sport, Marco Asensio is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos are preparing themselves for the 26-year-old's departure. They have identified Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for the Spaniard, as per Tuttosport (via Let's Talk Football).

Let's Talk Football @FootyTalkKe Real Madrid would be willing to bring Paulo Dybala to the Bernabeau only if Marco Asensio leaves the club. (Via @tuttosport Real Madrid would be willing to bring Paulo Dybala to the Bernabeau only if Marco Asensio leaves the club. (Via @tuttosport) https://t.co/9o9cByzrPn

Dybala is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. The Argentine has scored 115 goals in 293 appearances for the Bianconeri, winning five Serie A and four Coppa Italia titles.

He has been part of the 'Serie A Team of the Year' four times and has won the 'Serie A Most Valuable Player' award once. The 28-year-old's versatility and undoubted talent make him an ideal transfer target for Los Blancos.

