Chelsea join race to sign Barcelona transfer target as Reece James picks up fresh injury - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid. The right-back is also a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are the latest club interested in signing Fresneda from Real Valladolid. The 18-year-old is seen as a backup to Reece James, who has suffered another hamstring injury.

The Englishman has suffered a setback just weeks after being named the new Chelsea captain. He's expected to be out for a few weeks, but the constant injury issues have seen the Blues move into the transfer market despite having Malo Gusto in the squad.

Fresneda is the top target for Barcelona this summer, but they're still looking to raise funds to get the deal done. Real Madrid have also been linked with the Spaniard, while Manchester City were also in the fray.

Ivan Fresneda ready to leave Real Valladolid amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ivan Fresneda has admitted that he doesn't pay attention to media speculations but is ready to leave Real Valladolid. The 18-year-old is grateful to the club for giving him the chance but is now ready to take the next step in his career.

The defender told The Atheltic earlier this year that he stays away from the rumour mill. His agent also helps him filter out such news, with Fresneda saying:

"The fans have been very supportive from the moment I made my debut, and they've been asking me to stay. My agent keeps me very much on the sidelines.

"I don't really like to look at what a journalist might have written, but I've lived everything with a lot of emotion. I'm very grateful to the club, to the previous manager, and I'm trying to handle it as naturally as possible."

He added:

"I'm very young. I have to go step by step, not go backwards. Being the age I am, you have to keep improving, and I'm doing that at Valladolid. Everyone would like to go to the best teams in the world, and that is one of my ambitions, of course.

"When I went to Leganes, after Madrid, which wasn't easy because I had a great time at Valdebebas (Real Madrid's training centre). That's when I took the leap of faith I needed. Already with Julio Baptista, training with the youth team of Valladolid, I told myself that I could give the level, and I proved it."

Chelsea signed Malo Gusto in January from Lyon and let him stay at the club till the end of the season. He's now expected to play a key role this season with Reece James ruled out for a while.