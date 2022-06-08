Chelsea keeping tabs on AC Milan star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese sensation caught the attention of top Europe's clubs with his stunning performances for the Serie A champions last season.

According to 90min, Chelsea view Leao as a potential transfer target. A lack of goals and cohesion in attack was a major reason why the Blues imploded in the Premier League title race last season.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic mustered only 14 Premier League goals between them last season.

Ziyech and Werner have struggled to adapt to the Premier League since arriving in the summer of 2020, raising doubts over their future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are likely to be provided a massive transfer budget by new owner Todd Boehly. So they could bolster their attack this summer, with Leao seen as one who could improve their frontline.

The 22-year-old bagged 11 goals and ten assists in Milan's first Scudetto-winning campaign in 11 years, bagged the Serie A's 'Most Valuable Player' award.

Milan are eager to keep hold of the winger and want him to sign a contract extension as they seek strong domestic and Champions League campaigns.

The Rossonneri coukd triple his wages and replace his €150 million release clause. Their technical director Paolo Maldini has said that Milan are not open to selling Leao.

Chelsea could drop their interest in Rafael Leao

The Blues could struggle to sign Leao this summer due to Milan's reluctance to sell him. So they could turn their attention to Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, for whom they are the frontrunners, as per Ben Jacobs.

The 25-year-old was in incredible form for the Blaugrana during the second half of last season, providing 11 assists in his last 13 La Liga appearances. With 13 assists, he finished the campaign as the tournament's top assist provider.

Dembele's contract with Barcelona expires on June 30. The Blues have begun talks with the Frenchman's representatives over his move to Stamford Bridge.

