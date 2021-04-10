Chelsea and Liverpool to battle Barcelona for Ajax star: Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool are already planning for the next season and have reportedly turned their attention to a Barcelona target this summer.

According to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web, the two Premier League giants are set to join the Blaugrana in the race for Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch.

The 18-year-old is being monitored by Barcelona but has also generated interest from quite a few clubs around Europe, which includes Chelsea, Liverpool, AS Roma and Juventus.

The Dutchman joined the Ajax academy as an eight-year-old in 2010 before rising through the ranks to make his debut for the Eredivisie side in the 2018/19 season. In the process, Gravenberch made history as the youngest Ajax player to appear in the Eredivisie.

He has been in superb form this season, attracting attention from Barcelona after managing four goals and six assists in 38 appearances. His exploits have also attracted the attention of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Blues are already sweating on Jorginho’s future, as the Italian has been linked to a move back to the Serie A. Chelsea believe that Gravenberch, along with Gabriel Menino, could be an interesting option to explore.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman is linked to a move to Barcelona, and with Naby Keita’s future also hanging in the balance, the Reds are ready to rival Chelsea and Barcelona for the services of Ryan Gravenberch.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are keen to inject some youth into their ageing midfield. With Sergio Busquets and Miralem Pjanic not getting any younger, Barcelona are eager to sign a midfielder this season, as Wijnaldum’s move from Liverpool to the Camp Nou looks far from a done deal.

Gravenberch could ignite a bidding war between Barcelona, Chelsea and Liverpool this summer

The Ajax starlet could ignite a bidding war between the three clubs in the summer. Barcelona remain in the hunt for the La Liga title but have struggled in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also enduring underwhelming seasons, so a player of Gravenberch’s qualities could entice both of them.

New Blues manager Thomas Tuchel could be handed a war chest this summer to help steer Chelsea back to the top, while Jurgen Klopp will also be desperate to see Liverpool fight for silverware again.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are trying to convince Lionel Messi to stay beyond this summer, so building a strong team for next season would certainly help their cause.