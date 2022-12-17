Chelsea and Liverpool offered chance to sign Juventus star - Reports

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot has been to offered to a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, as the Frenchman's contract is up next summer.

The Bianconeri are currently going through a financial crisis and are looking to cut their losses by offloading some big names, including Rabiot. The midfielder has expressed his interest in playing in the English top flight in the past, recently doing so before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar began.

His ambitions could soon be fulfilled, as 90min claims that Rabiot has been offered to many Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Liverpool. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been in regular contact with the French star's representatives.

Interestingly, Rabiot has also been offered to Barcelona in recent weeks, but his priority remains a move to England. More developments can be expected once he returns from Qatar, where Les Bleus take on Argentina in the final tomorrow (December 18).

According to Italian media sources, the 27-year-old wants a contract worth €10 million per year, but 90min has reported that he could accept a pay cut for the right club.

A talented midfielder, Rabiot joined Juventus in 2019 after seven years at Paris Saint-Germain, and has made 145 appearances across competitions, including 105 in Serie A.

In three and a half years with the Turin giants, the Frenchman has won all the domestic cups — Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Italian Supercup — once apiece.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both struggling this season

It's not surprising to see Chelsea and Liverpool being linked with a plethora of players this season, as both sides have struggled in the Premier League.

The Blues are down in eighth in the standings after winning just six times in 14 games, including none in their last five before the midseason break.

Thomas Tuchel was given the boot in September, but following a brief revival under Graham Potter, Chelsea have gone off the boil once more. His job could be on the line now.

Meanwhile, the Reds have seen some of their most erratic results this season, picking up some big wins only to lose or draw against more modest opposition. A 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth was followed by a lowly goalless draw with Merseyside rivals Everton a few days later.

Following a pair of 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham in October, they went down 1-0 to newly promoted Nottingham Forest. This inconsistency means they're only sixth with 22 points, 15 behind runaway leaders Arsenal.

