Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolves keeping tabs on €50m-rated midfielder - Reports

Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer.

Nunes, who has four years left on his deal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, has been a mainstay in Sporting CP's midfield for the last two seasons. A tireless box-to-box operator in the centre of the park, he has helped the club lift four trophies.

Last season, he featured in a whopping 50 games across competitions for the Primeira Liga outfit, registering four goals and five assists. The 23-year-old has also earned eight international caps for Portugal since his debut last year.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. Matheus Nunes ticks a number of boxes for Liverpool. He's 6ft, turns 24 in August and has experience playing in a double pivot. Though he pimarily plays on the left for Sporting, he has also been used on the right. https://t.co/sHIuno5b2C

According to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Chelsea and Liverpool have joined Wolves in the race for Nunes. The report also adds that the Brazilian-born midfielder is open to a summer move, although no formal bids have been lodged yet. Sporting have reportedly slapped a €50 million price tag on the player, who'ss represented by Jorge Mendes.

While Chelsea and the Reds' interest in Nunes remains in the initial stage, Wolves have been linked with the playmaker for a while. The Bruno Lage-managed side have identified him as a potential replacement for midfielder Ruben Neves, who could leave this summer.

Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea and Liverpool could finish next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has tipped Manchester City to win the Premier League for the third successive season. In his column for Sportskeeda, he also predicted Liverpool to be in the reckoning:

"I think Manchester City will win the Premier League, but I have to say it’s not as much of a foregone conclusion as others make it out to be. Erling Haaland's arrival is obviously a massive boost for Pep Guardiola, but it's not the end of it with Liverpool still very much in the running."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Raheem Sterling preferred a return to Liverpool before moving to Chelsea this summer, although the Reds were not interested. [ @jac_talbot Raheem Sterling preferred a return to Liverpool before moving to Chelsea this summer, although the Reds were not interested. [@jac_talbot]

Merson said about the Reds:

"The only worry for them is that they've lost an unbelievable player in Sadio Mane, who scored big goals for them over the years. If Jurgen Klopp can get Darwin Nunez firing immediately, it'll be tight once again, but if that doesn’t happen, I think Manchester City should win the Premier League."

The former player also tipped Chelsea to finish in a fluid top three:

"Chelsea could be in the title race too with a couple of smart additions, but they'll have to be consistent over the course of 38 games. Raheem Sterling will give them a massive lift. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea pick themselves as the top three in whatever order, and I’d be shocked if anything else were to happen."

