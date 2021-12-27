Chelsea to loan out 28-year-old to AC Milan in January - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering loaning out Hakim Ziyech to Serie A giants AC Milan in January.

The Moroccan has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea since arriving last summer in a €40 million deal. He has only two goals and as many assists so far this season in 12 appearances across competitions. His struggle for game time is expected to continue despite Chelsea’s injury crisis.

The Blues have a good relationship with AC Milan. They sent three players to San Siro - Tiemoue Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori in the summer. With Ziyech, they hope to continue the trend.

The former Ajax man is expected to leave Chelsea on an initial loan deal, with AC Milan to have an option of buying him permanently.

Ziyech's move might also help Chelsea negotiate a deal for left-back Theo Hernandez, a player they were recently linked with. The same could also b true for Franck Kessie, but Chelsea may not need another midfielder right now.

Chelsea could offload Hakim Ziyech despite their injury woes

Chelsea have been missing players through injury since the start of the season. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner missed multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19. In the absence of his two strikers, Thomas Tuchel has opted for more fluidity up front.

He has tried out the likes of Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz up front, and have a range of other attackers to choose from on either wing. Hudson Odoi and Mason Mount are both ahead of Hakim Ziyech in the pecking order.

Romelu Lukaku started on the bench in Chelsea’s clash against Aston Villa, while Timo Werner has also recently found form. Both strikers are expected to lead the line, with the other attackers to play on the wings.

Chelsea recently expressed an interest in replacing the injured Ben Chilwell. They need a few signings in defence, as Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger,and Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta will run out of contract this summer.

