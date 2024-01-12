Chelsea looking to improve attack by signing forward who Manchester United wanted to sign last summer: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer.

The Blues have been wasteful in front of goal this season, with striker Nicolas Jackson not living up to expectations following his summer arrival.

Jackson has netted seven Premier League goals in 19 games, three of which came against a nine-man Tottenham Hotspur side on November 6 (4-1).

As a result, the west Londoners have been linked with a move for Sesko, as per Evening Standard (via Caught Off Side). However, the report claims that a move for the player will not be cheap, especially in January.

The German side have lost Timo Werner to Tottenham Hotspur and would not want to let go of another striking option midway through the season.

This campaign, Sesko has scored seven goals across competitions in 22 appearances for Leipzig. The attacker arrived from RB Salzburg last summer for a reported €24 million.

He's under contract with the German side till 2028 and is unlikely to join Chelsea in January.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic goes AWOL in bid to force move away

Matic, former Manchester United player

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic was reportedly absent from Stade Rennais' latest training session without permission.

He had joined the side this summer from AS Roma and is looking for an early out, as per GOAL. According to the aforementioned report, it's believed that Matic jetted out to London with his family, deeply angering the Ligue 1 side.

Reacting to the incident, a statement from the club read (via GOAL):

"Stade Rennais midfielder Nemanja Matic did not turn up to the most recent first-team training sessions for which he was summoned. This behaviour is wholly incomprehensible for an experienced player under contract until 2025."

It added:

"Stade Rennais FC have always worked to put their players, in particular foreign players, in the best possible conditions to express their skills on the pitch.

"SRFC are now waiting to hear the player’s explanations and are determined to take the necessary measures to protect their interests."

Matic has made 13 appearances in the French top flight this season without registering a goal contribution. The experienced midfielder played 189 games for Manchester United and 154 for Chelsea.