Chelsea looking to sign former player to deal with injury crisis - Reports 

Chelsea are keen to re-sign their former player Ryan Bertrand to stem a growing injury crisis. The Blues' well-stocked defence has taken a hit after many of their stars have been sidelined with injury.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Andreas Christensen are all on the treatment table while Thiago Silva's fitness is in doubt after he missed Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur. In the absence of the veteran defender, Chelsea were forced to field the unproven Malang Sarr.

BLUE🥶 @RJamesSZN if that happens wow. Ryan Bertrand to Chelseaif that happens wow. Ryan Bertrand to Chelsea 💀💀💀if that happens wow. https://t.co/6GgKjakJiH

Although the Blues eventually won 2-0, it was far from a comfortable victory. Chelsea's defence was breached a few times, and it was only the quick intervention of Kepa Arrazibanaga that kept the scoreline intact.

Considering the uncertainty regarding the availability of their regulars and a congested fixture list, Chelsea are now looking for tried and tested lieutenants. As per Leicestershire Live, the Blues are monitoring Ryan Bertrard, looking to sign him this month.

Bertard is a product of the infamous Chelsea loan army. He started out in the Blues academy, but spent most of his time at Stamford Bridge out on loan. He played in just 28 Premier League games for the Londers between 2006 and 2015.

After featuring in nine loan spells for seven different clubs, including Southampton, Bertrard was eventually signed by the Saints in 2015 for a fee of around £10million. That was after he spent the 2014-15 season at Saint Mary's Stadium.

BBC Sport Leicester @BBCRLSport Jonny Evans has just had an operation, Rodgers says, and will be out until April.



Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka are set to return to face Burnley on the 15th January. Ryan Bertrand is being assessed currently with a knee injury. Jonny Evans has just had an operation, Rodgers says, and will be out until April. Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka are set to return to face Burnley on the 15th January. Ryan Bertrand is being assessed currently with a knee injury. https://t.co/AZNjQuuzDs

If the rumours are true, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia opens negotiations with Bertrand. That's because he is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Ryan Bertrand has a chance to prove himself at Chelsea once again

Ryan Bertrand featured in the Premier League 192 times while at Southampton. The 32-year-old signed a two-year deal with Leicester City in July last year.

Having played 56 games for Chelsea across all competitions, the former academy player could slot seamlessly into the Chelsea backline. However, at 32, Bertrand is in the twilight of his career, so a loan option at this point could be the ideal middle-ground for all parties.

SHAMELESS HAVERTZ @SexualHavertzz No way we are buying Ryan Bertrand back to cover Chilly. What a banter Club we have become with this board 🥶🤡 No way we are buying Ryan Bertrand back to cover Chilly. What a banter Club we have become with this board 🥶🤡 https://t.co/PSZvu7lnuj

The Blues have no cover in the full-back positions, with only Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso available. Bertrand, who can play on both wings, has been limited to just four outings in the Premier League, and would relish a second chance to prove himself in London.

Billionaire owner Roman Ibrahimovic's generous spending also means Chelsea would have no problem covering a part if not all of Bertrand's wages. Should Bertrand sign for his former side, he could end up playing for Chelsea for an extended period. That's because the Blues have in recent years shown that they are not opposed to signing experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

At 37, Thiago Silva is Chelsea's best defender, while Olivier Giroud was roped in from Arsenal when he was 32. Bertrand could be the next to continue the trend.

Edited by Bhargav