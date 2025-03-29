Chelsea make contact with Serie A giants over €40m move for 29-year-old star in summer window: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly expressed interest in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blues are keen on adding the French international, while Aston Villa have also emerged as a possible suitor.

The report claims that the 29-year-old could depart the Rossoneri in search of a new challenge, and the Premier League could be his new destination. A fee in the range of €40 million could be enough to secure his services.

Maignan has been a key presence between the sticks for AC Milan despite the side enduring a difficult season that sees them in ninth spot in Serie A. He has made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be keen on improving their goalkeeping situation. Robert Sanchez began the season as the starting 'keeper, but the Spaniard's inconsistency and unreliability have proved costly.

The 27-year-old leads the Premier League with errors leading to a goal. His deputy, Filip Jorgensen, who was signed in the summer from Villarreal, received a short run in the first team but has also failed to impress. Hence, signing Maignan could go a long way in helping the Blues solve their issues in goal.

Chelsea receive massive double boost as Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson return to training

Palmer and Jackson could return to action.

Chelsea have gotten some positive news, as attacking midfielder Cole Palmer and striker Nicolas Jackson have returned to team training. The duo were spotted alongside their teammates ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

Palmer suffered a reported muscle injury and was kept out of action for their 1-0 loss to Arsenal. He will hope to find his form, having not provided a goal contribution in seven games across competitions.

The return of his teammate Nicolas Jackson could boost the 22-year-old, with whom he has formed a formidable partnership over the past few seasons. The Senegal international suffered a hamstring injury in February but returned to training over the international break and is slated to feature against Spurs. Jackson has also been instrumental for the Blues, with nine goals and five assists this season.

Chelsea will bank on the duo picking up from where they had left off at the end of 2024 where they combined well to put the team in the title race. Enzo Maresca's side have fallen off since then with poor results but will look for all three points against their North London rivals to solidify their top-four chances.

