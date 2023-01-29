Chelsea make crucial Enzo Fernandez decision as they aim to complete record-breaking deal before transfer deadline - Reports

Chelsea are looking to make an improved offer for their longstanding transfer target Enzo Fernandez before the end of the January transfer window.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, the Blues have agreed to pay €120 million for the Argentine international. However, they're not looking to include any players in the deal for Fernandez.

Benfica president Rui Costa remains still in his stance, as he's not willing to part with the player in January.

César Luis Merlo @CLMerlo Más sobre el tema Enzo Fernández: Chelsea le comunicó a Benfica que está dispuesto a mejorar la oferta a €120M sin jugadores de por medio, pero en varios pagos.

The aforementioned report also stated that Todd Boehly's team are looking to pay the sum of €120 million for Fernandez through various payments. The amount is the same as Fernandez's release clause.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is not pushing for a move and is happy to wait for the two sides to reach an agreement. The midfielder grabbed attention of European giants, including Chelsea, with his excellent performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old was named the young player of the tournament in Qatar.

The Blues' previous attempt to lure Fernandez away from Benfica ended in disappointment.

The two teams couldn't reach a term regarding the transfer fee. Portuguese outlet Record recently reported that Benfica will pay Fernandez a compensation of £2 million for staying put at the club. Enzo Fernandez has scored four goals and has provided seven assists in 29 games for Benfica this season.

As it looked unlikely that the Blues would manage to sign Fernandez, the club made an offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Their £55 million bid, though, was rejected.

The west London-based side have already completed the signings of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto in January. Joao Felix also arrived at Stamford Bridge on loan till June. So securing a deal for Fernandez would mark a remarkable January transfer window for the Blues.

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt confident Enzo Fernandez will stay despite strong Chelsea interest

Argentina vs France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt is confident that Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez will remain at the club at least till the end of the season, recently saying (via GOAL):

"Yes, of course (I'm confident Fernandez stays). When you see Enzo playing you can tell he's in shape and happy. He's not thinking about anything else. I'm not expecting to lose any of the starters. I see the players concentrated, and I hope this continues."

Benfica are atop the Portuguese league after 18 games, while Chelsea are down in tenth after 20 Premier League outings.

