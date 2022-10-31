Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly two of four teams interested in signing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

According to El Nacional, the Premier League giants have joined Bayern Munich and AC Milan in their pursuit of the 19-year-old defender. Balde has been a revelation since breaking into the Barcelona first team this season ahead of the likes of Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba, making 13 appearances.

Antonio Mango @AntonioMango4



#LaLiga Alejandro Balde (19) has been a shining light for Barcelona this season ... terrific talent! Alejandro Balde (19) has been a shining light for Barcelona this season ... terrific talent!#LaLiga

There are calls for Balde to start more regularly, and the Blaugrana will want to tie up his contract situation as soon as possible. The defender's current deal expires in 2024. The aforementioned report claims that he could a significant pay rise to reflect his growing importance.

Balde is reportedly happy under current boss Xavi Hernandez, and the Blaugrana are keen to make him an important part of the squad. The Spain U21 is a client of agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Ansu Fati, another Barcelona star who appears to be stalling on a new contract.

Balde's links with Chelsea and Manchester United is interesting, as both clubs signed high-profile left-backs in the summer. However, both Premier League outfits are embarking on projects under new managers, who put a lot of emphasis on youth.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ It shows you how incredibly talented Alejandro Balde is that even when being played in an unfamiliar position, he’s still performed excellently. We have a huge talent on our hands It shows you how incredibly talented Alejandro Balde is that even when being played in an unfamiliar position, he’s still performed excellently. We have a huge talent on our hands ⭐️ https://t.co/NLJPiwTtb2

Alejandro Balde could be Barcelona's left-back for a decade, says Sylvinho

Sylvinho, who made 128 appearances for Barcelona at left-back, believes Balde could play for the club for many years. The youngster has certainly displayed his prowess during his stint with the first team, with his pace and game awarness praised by fans.

Sylvinho, a former Brazil international, was also full of praise for the teenager, saying (as per Barca Blaugranes):

"He is a good player, fast and very young, and he knows very well what it means to be a young Barca player. He is very powerful, very fast; I like him a lot. Barca has a full-back for a decade because he is very young and very good.”

Sylvinho was also asked about Raphinha, who has struggled since his big summer move from Leeds United. However, the retired defender is backing the winger to thrive at the club, saying:

“Raphinha is a good player. He spends a lot of time taking care of himself, his physique, he always wants to be better. He has a great coach like Xavi, who has won everything and you have to enjoy it. I am convinced that he will continue improving at Barca.”

Raphinha has scored just once in 15 appearances across competitions since his move from Leeds United in the summer.

