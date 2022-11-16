Chelsea and Manchester United among Premier League clubs interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

As per El Nacional, while the Blaugrana don't want to sell the German keeper, they might accept a big-money offer due to their financial situation. They might even be open to selling Ter Stegen in January if they receive an offer in excess of €60 million.

The Germany international has played 346 games for Barcelona since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. He has kept an incredible 11 clean sheets in 14 La Liga games this season.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ter Stegen is the only starting goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues that has not conceded a goal at home in the league. Ter Stegen is the only starting goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues that has not conceded a goal at home in the league. https://t.co/gllBQLZUAu

Multiple teams, including three Premier League teams, are interested in signing Ter Stegen.

Newcastle United, who made a bid for him in the summer, could also return for him next summer. The Magpies made a €50 million offer for the Barcelona man last summer, but it wasn't enough.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Edouard Mendy, who has lost his first-choice place to Kepa Arrizabalaga. Manager Graham Potter is unconvinced with the Spaniard and might look to sign Ter Stegen.

Manchester United are also on the lookout for a goalkeeper, as David de Gea's contract expires in the summer of 2023. If his contract isn't renewed, the Red Devils have identified Ter Stegen as their main target. Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the Germany international.

Paul Merson urges Chelsea to sign Harry Maguire

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has said that the Blues should look to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. He reckons the Englishman could be a good addition to Graham Potter's side, as they play in a back three. Merson told Sky Sports (via Express):

“If I was Chelsea, I would have gone for Harry Maguire, I would! Harry Maguire in a three is very good, believe me. He’s played for England and never gets ripped; he’s a good defender in a three. Chelsea have to play a three; he would have suited that. He’s an English player as well, sometimes they like English players."

He added:

“He plays on the left for England, and you’ve got to remember, Chelsea dominate football matches as well. Plus you’ve got Thiago Silva who talks to players. Manchester United don’t look after themselves at the moment,, and that’s why he’s been out of the team.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Reminder: Harry Maguire was a key part of the England side that made the World Cup semifinals and was in the Team of the Tournament during Euro 2020 Reminder: Harry Maguire was a key part of the England side that made the World Cup semifinals and was in the Team of the Tournament during Euro 2020 💪 https://t.co/BHw16FR6HJ

Maguire has struggled to get playing time this season at Old Trafford, starting just five games across competitions. He has also been heavily criticised due to his error-laden and lackadaisical defending.

