Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Villareal star - Reports

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Villareal defender Pau Torres. The Spaniard has caught the eye with his performances this season, with a host of clubs interested in his services/

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are keenly interested in Pau Torres and are ready to 'hijack' Manchester United's move for the defender. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been an admirer of the Spaniard for a while now and is ready to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, Thomas Tuchel is now weighing up a move for the defender after his impressive performances for Villareal. Torres has a €45 million release clause, but Villareal could reportedly be willing to listen to player-plus-cash offers for the defender.

Torres looks set to move away from Villareal in the summer, with the Premier League looking like his most probable destination. The Spaniard was previously pursued by Manchester CIty before they decided to buy Ruben Dias.

Chelsea enter the race for defender Pau Torres – who has a £45m release clause https://t.co/Qzd1bpib5E — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 3, 2020

Torres is now recognised as one of La Liga's premier centre-backs. With his contract expiring in 2024, Villareal would stand to make a heavy profit if they decide to sell the Spaniard in the summer.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defences

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is looking to strengthen his defence.

Chelsea and Manchester United have had their defensive woes this season and are looking to bolster their defences in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been brilliant defensively of late, conceding only twice in 14 games across competitions. The German will, however, know that he might lose Antonio Rudiger in the summer, as the defender is yet to extend his contract at Chelsea. Tuchel will also need to find a defender to replace the ageing Thiago Silva, as the Brazilian is in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are yet to find a suitable centre-back partner for Harry Maguire. Both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have looked shaky at the back, and the Red Devils will need a massive upgrade if they are to challenge for the title next season.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a host of defenders, including Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Sevilla's Jules Kounde. Pau Torres could, however, be a cheaper alternative for the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United defensive target Pau Torres could be allowed to leave Villarreal in a trade deal this summer with Eric Bailly a former player of the Spanish club. #MUFC [MEN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 25, 2021