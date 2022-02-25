Chelsea move ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly moved ahead of their Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele, 24, declined a new deal with the Blaugrana earlier this season, and his current contract runs out in June. That has alerted both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Sport has reported that the Blues have been in contact with the France international's representatives as they look to push forward their interest in the winger.

Dembele has reportedly told Barcelona teammates that he is keen to remain at the Camp Nou. However, that has not stopped his representatives from holding talks with top European sides, including Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea and Manchester United.

Juventus are also reportedly interested in Dembele. However, it is Chelsea who are the favourites to capture his signature, should the 24-year-old depart the La Liga giants.

There was talk that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta was keen to see Dembele's back in January following his rejection of a new deal. However, manager Xavi is eager to have the winger remain with the club for now.

Dembele to reject Barcelona and Manchester United for Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel and Dembele are familiar with one another, having spent a year together at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

It was at the Signal Iduna Park where Dembele began to turn heads with his dazzling performances, attracting the attention of top European sides.

“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level”“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level” 🔵 #CFC“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. https://t.co/z6MUQxEQzA

His ten goals and 21 assists in 49 appearances under Tuchel is the best return of his career thus far under any manager. However, after only a year together, Barcelona purchased Dembele for £126 million.

Since that move in 2017, Dembele's progression has been hampered by injury. He has only managed 133 appearances across competitions, bagging 31 goals and 24 assists.

The success Dembele has had under Tuchel may be a huge factor in swaying the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge as the former Rennes man seeks to get his career back on track. Considering the same, Dembele is unlikely to remain at Barcelona or join Manchester United.

The Blues are in need of attacking reinforcement from the wing. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have failed to deliver the goods with consistency.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have reportedly been keeping an eye on the availability of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry as well. However, a move for the German winger seems unlikely, so Dembele is seen as the number one target for Tuchel.

Interestingly, the Blues had an offer of €10 million (excluding bonus) rejected by the Frenchman's entourage in January. However, Dembele is now all set to join them on a free transfer in the summer.

