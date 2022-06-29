Chelsea could offer £50 million plus Emerson to complete deal for 27-year-old - Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a few players recently. The latest on their radar is Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, for whom the club is 'attempting the lunge', as per Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Serb is happy in Rome, but there's enough interest in him that could make it difficult for Le Aquile to hold on to him beyond the summer. The Blues have emerged as the latest team to show interest in the 27-year-old midfielder, who has already snubbed Arsenal and Newcastle United.

He wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, which the Blues have qualified for. While his dream club is Real Madrid, the European champions are sorted in midfield. Los Blancos signed Edouardo Camavinga last year and recently announced Aurelien Tchouameni's acquisition from AS Monaco.

Chelsea have apparently been in talks with Milinkovic-Savic but haven't gone too far.

- Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is back in London for the second time in two weeks to offer Sergej Milinković-Savić to Chelsea and also discuss the club’s interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson. @Gazzetta_it via @Chels_HQ Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is back in London for the second time in two weeks to offer Sergej Milinković-Savić to Chelsea and also discuss the club’s interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson.- @Gazzetta_it via @Chels_HQ

Lazio's director of football Igli Tare could be heading back to London again soon to discuss about Milinkovic-Savic. During his first visit, he apparently spoke with the Pensioners about the player. However, Tare has been in London since Tuesday evening, sparking Milinkovic-Savic's links to the west London side.

Reports that Chelsea are looking to make an offer of €80 million for the Serbia international could be wide off the mark, though. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is contemplating including a player in the deal, but the idea that Jorginho could go the other way is unlikely, given his hefty wages.

Instead, the Blues could offer Emerson Palmieri, who's highly rated by Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri, with a cheque of €50 million. Although there's no confirmation on that yet, it's a realistic option, and one that could help a transfer materialise.

Chelsea close to securing Raphinha

Chelsea fans haven't seen a new arrival at Stamford Bridge so far this summer. However, that could happen soon, as the club are close to signing Raphinha from Leeds United.

The Brazilian winger is wanted by Arsenal too, but Tuchel's team are the frontrunners to snap him up. The Athletic reports that they are ready to pay a fee worth upwards of £55 million.

It’s still under discussion between all the parties. Key step, before saying done deal. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will also send new bid to Manchester City for Raheem Sterling - Tuchel wants two wingers. Chelsea have already sent an official proposal to Raphinha and his agent Deco to discuss personal terms as Boehly wants to be fast to avoid problems. Work in progress.Chelsea will also send new bid to Manchester City for Raheem Sterling - Tuchel wants two wingers. Chelsea have already sent an official proposal to Raphinha and his agent Deco to discuss personal terms as Boehly wants to be fast to avoid problems. Work in progress. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea will also send new bid to Manchester City for Raheem Sterling - Tuchel wants two wingers. https://t.co/Evjc5UvWSO Raphinha - Chelsea proposal, on the table since yesterday night. Boehly wanted contract bid to be sent right after £60m agreement with Leeds. Contract offered until June 2027.It’s still under discussion between all the parties. Key step, before saying done deal. Raphinha - Chelsea proposal, on the table since yesterday night. Boehly wanted contract bid to be sent right after £60m agreement with Leeds. Contract offered until June 2027. 🔵 #CFCIt’s still under discussion between all the parties. Key step, before saying done deal. ⤵️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Barcelona were in the race too. However, their poor financial health have complicated matters, while the Gunners can't offer Raphinha UEFA Champions League football. The Peacocks are likely to accept Chelsea's offer when it's made.

