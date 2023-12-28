Chelsea offer club captain Reece James in exchange to sign Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly working on a swap deal with Real Madrid. The Blues are open to offering captain Reece James to Los Blancos in exchange for Federico Valverde.

As per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are interested in signing James, as they are on the hunt for a right-back. Chelsea are aware of the interest in their club captain and are ready to offer him in exchange for Valverde.

James extended his contract till 2028 last year and is determined to be at Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues new owners are looking to bolster the midfield and see Valverde as the ideal player to take it to the next level.

Valverde is contracted till 2027 and is looking to stay at Real Madrid till the end of his career. He has played as an attacking midfielder, right-back and right-winger for the Spanish side, and his versatility has impressed the Blues.

Chelsea captain Reece James undergoes hamstring surgery

Chelsea captain Reece James has been dealing with a hamstring issue for years but was yet to undergo surgery. He went under the knife earlier this month after suffering another injury and is now expected to be on the sidelines for some time.

He confirmed the success of his surgery and said on Instagram:

"The footballing world knew I got injured, but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution. I had surgery today to try fix my reccurring hamstring issue. The recovery has started, both physically and mentally.

"Since this injury, I’ve had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity. Believe me I don’t wanna be injured. I’m happiest when I’m playing football. Thanks to the understanding people that support me despite the highs or the lows, it goes a long way."

Manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the Real Madrid target:

“We don't know, several weeks. I don't know if it's months. Assess him day by day and see if it as soon as possible. Several weeks for sure. Hope less. That is my wish for new year. We cannot say or put on a period because always you know it's going to be how his body reacts.”

The Real Madrid target is expected to be out until March but should likely be back in time for the end of the season and make it to England's EURO 2024 squad.