Chelsea have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign star for €40m, Florentino Perez has rejected the offer - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected the chance to sign wantaway Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Los Blancos are desperately short of options up front following the departure of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano. Kylian Mbappe has been their top target, but the Frenchman is unlikely to arrive this summer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti only has Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim Diaz, so the need for a prolific frontman is apparent. The Blues are in the midst of a massive clearout, and striker Romelu Lukaku doesn't seem to have a future at the club.

The Belgian has returned to Stamford Bridge after a two-season loan spell at Inter. As per El Nacional, he has been offered by the Blues to Los Blancos for €40 million. President Florentino Perez, though, has rejected the same, as he reckons there are better options available.

Juventus' Dusan Lajovic and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are being mooted as options, but the latter is seemingly on his way to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Lukaku's most recent stint with the Nerazzuri saw him score 14 goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Real Madrid announce squad for Almeria game

Carlo Ancelotti

After winning 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga opener last weekend, Real Madrid take on Almeria at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday (August 19).

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni missed Friday's practice session because of muscle fatigue but has been included in the squad. Nico Paz from Castilla has earned his first call-up of the season.

There aren't too many other surprises, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Miltao being long-term absentees due to anterior cruciate ligament injury.

New signing Jude Bellingham is expected to start after his goalscoring debut last weekend. Kepa Arrizabalaga - brought on loan for the season - might have to bide his time for his competitive debut, though.

Here's the Real Madrid squad for the Almeria game (as per ManagingMadrid):

Goalkeepers: Andrey Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fran

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandes, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vasquez, Fran García, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Nico Paz

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim Diaz