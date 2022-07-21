Chelsea could be open to 'loan formula' to offload 29-year-old this summer - Reports

Chelsea could loan Hakim Ziyech to Serie A champions AC Milan this summer, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

Ziyech has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer. The Rossoneri, though, have also been trying to sign Club Brugge star Charles de Ketelaere as well, which has put Ziyech's pursuit in the background.

According to the aforementioned source, Milan are struggling to complete a move for the Belgian attacker. That could force the Serie A champions to shift their attention towards Ziyech once again.

Sport Witness reports that Chelsea could use the same tactics with Ziyech like they used with Romelu Lukaku. The 'loan formula' will involve letting the Moroccan winger leave on loan so that he can complete a transfer to Italy.

Ziyech has travelled with the Blues to the United States for their pre-season tour. The 29-year-old also featured in both pre-season friendlies for the Blues so far against Club America and Charlotte FC. However, Ziyech still wishes for a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Sport Witness, the only hindrance in the move is Ziyech's wage demands, which are around €6 million per year. A loan deal could, therefore, be a safe option for the Rossoneri to get their man

Ziyech had an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, bagging only eight goals and six assists in 44 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea still interested in Jules Kounde

The Blues are still in the market for a new centre-back and have been linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde all summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have made a £55 million bid for the French international. Chelsea feel their offer for Kounde would be acceptable to Sevilla.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions have reportedly offered a five-year contract to Kounde. That would see the 23-year-old stay at Stamford Bridge till the summer of 2027. However, Barcelona are also interested in the player, but they're yet to table a bid for Kounde.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Deal until 2027 offered to Koundé.



No Barcelona bid, as of now - club still in contact with Koundé. Jules Koundé deal. Chelsea are now feeling confident as £55m bid was in line with Sevilla expectations, but still waiting for final green light. Thursday, key day.Deal until 2027 offered to Koundé.No Barcelona bid, as of now - club still in contact with Koundé. Jules Koundé deal. Chelsea are now feeling confident as £55m bid was in line with Sevilla expectations, but still waiting for final green light. Thursday, key day. 🔵 #CFCDeal until 2027 offered to Koundé.No Barcelona bid, as of now - club still in contact with Koundé. https://t.co/kHYOxTu5rS

The Blues have already signed one a centre-back - Kalidou Koulibaly - from Napoli for a fee of around €40 million this summer.

