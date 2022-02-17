Chelsea planning to open contract talks with midfielder in coming months - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly ready to open contract talks with midfield star Mason Mount.

According to Fabrizio Romano, despite the player's contract with the club running till June 2024, the Blues want to tie Mount down to a longer deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount in the coming months. Discussions over new contract have not started yet, no direct contact - but Chelsea want to negotiate this year to avoid problems.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount in the coming months. Discussions over new contract have not started yet, no direct contact - but Chelsea want to negotiate this year to avoid problems. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. https://t.co/8lEqqL3bGu

The 23-year-old England international has enjoyed huge success at Stamford Bridge since his debut in August 2019.

The midfielder has won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and most recently the FIFA Club World Cup as he has cemented himself as one of England's top talents. Mount has amassed 24 goals and 23 assists in 141 appearances for the west London outfit, and is being tipped by many as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

His performances for the Blues have seen the club look to tie him down to a longer deal to keep out potential suitors.His impressive exploits have alerted some of Europe's top sides as Mount's pedigree continues to rise.

Mount, born in Portsmouth, England, is an avid Blues fan and has spent his entire youth career with the club. He made his debut for their under-18's at the age of just 15.

How has Mason Mount fared at Chelsea?

Mason Mount has become one of manager Thomas Tucbel's most important players.

Mason Mount's importance to Thomas Tuchel gets clearer with every performance he puts in.

Mount was instrumental in the team's UEFA Champions League run last season. His performances against Real Madrid in the semi-finals drew particular acclaim. The attacking midfielder scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Los Blancos as Tuchel's side advanced to the final with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Squawka Football @Squawka



32 touches

7 touches in opp. box (most)

5 duels won

3 shots

3 tackles (=most)

2 take-ons

2 chances created

1 shot on target

1 goal



He keeps getting better. #UCL Mason Mount’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:32 touches7 touches in opp. box (most)5 duels won3 shots3 tackles (=most)2 take-ons2 chances created1 shot on target1 goalHe keeps getting better. Mason Mount’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid: 32 touches 7 touches in opp. box (most) 5 duels won 3 shots 3 tackles (=most) 2 take-ons 2 chances created 1 shot on target 1 goal He keeps getting better. 😍 #UCL https://t.co/tripptByqM

Under former boss Frank Lampard, who gave Mount his Premier League debut, the player was one of the few positives in the former's disappointing tenure.

Mount soon became a mainstay in the team. However, he failed to inspire Chelsea to victory in the FA Cup final against Leicester City last year. Nevertheless, his performances for the Blues have seen him getting called up and become a huge part of the England national team.

Mount hasn't had the same impact with England as he has had at Chelsea. That's probably because he has had to play with players of similar profile like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. Nevertheless, Mount continues to excel for Tuchel's Blues, and is quickly becoming one of the Stamford Bridge outfit's best performers.

Edited by Bhargav