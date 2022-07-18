Chelsea player likely to seek exit if club sign more players - Reports

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill is reportedly on his way out of the club as the Blues continue to be in pursuit of high-profile defenders this summer.

After losing Antonio Ruidger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the Blues have been in the market for a centre-back. The club recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are reportedly pursuing PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester City's Nathan Ake.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. More on Chelsea. Levi Colwill, now likely to leave on a permanent deal this summer - as Tuchel and Boehly are working to sign three top centre backs.Chelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. More on Chelsea. Levi Colwill, now likely to leave on a permanent deal this summer - as Tuchel and Boehly are working to sign three top centre backs. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon - as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. https://t.co/YdxS9d7ymS

With more competition set to arrive at Stamford Bridge, Colwill is likely to depart Chelsea to further his career, as per The Athletic. The report also says that a host of Premier League clubs are interested in the 19-year-old, who impressed on loan at Huddersfield Town last season.

Colwill, who has three years left on his current deal, featured in 32 games for the Terriers, helping them reach the EFL Championship playoffs final. Unfortunately, he scored a decisive own goal in the summit clash against Nottingham Forest, who gained promotion to the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory.

As per the aforementioned report, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham, Leicester City and Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are in the race for Colwill this summer. Speaking to The Athletic in May, Colwill had said:

"I think I'm ready (for the Premier League). I have learnt a lot this year, so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever."

During Chelsea's ongoing tour of the United States, the promising starlet was left out of their 2-1 win over Club America due to a tight thigh. Although the injury has been described as a minor issue, speculation surrounding his future is not.

Kalidou Koulibaly excited to be at Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly recently joined the Blues after ending an eight-year stint in Italy. The 31-year-old penned a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge and is set to earn £8.5 million per year.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Kalidou Koulibaly in Chelsea colours From the blue of Naples, to the blue of London...Kalidou Koulibaly in Chelsea colours From the blue of Naples, to the blue of London...Kalidou Koulibaly in Chelsea colours 🔵 https://t.co/Q3j502sxI4

On joining the west London outfit, he told the club's website:

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a big team in the world, and my dream was always to play in the Premier League. Chelsea came first to get me in 2016, but we didn't make it. Now when they came to me, I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."

He added:

"When I spoke to my good friends Edou (Mendy) and Jorginho, they made my choice easier, so I'm really happy to be with you today. I want to thank the fans because I saw a lot of them in London, and on the plane, everybody was happy for me to be here."

Koulibaly is currently in Los Angeles and is expected to feature in Chelsea's next two friendlies against Charlotte and Arsenal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far