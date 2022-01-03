Chelsea players surprised with Romelu Lukaku's behaviour and feel striker wants to force a move - Reports

According to reports (from Simon Johnson and David Ornstein via the Athletic), Chelsea players are stunned by Romelu Lukaku's interview, which recently resurfaced. The players reportedly feel the Belgian international is intent on forcing a move out of the club.

Lukaku's interview has been a serious issue at Stamford Bridge, especially because the star sounded critical of manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics. The player also noted that he wasn't happy with his situation at Chelsea, saying:

"Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am professional - and I can't give up now."

Romelu Lukaku also mentioned a future return to Inter Milan, where he enjoyed great success last season, saying:

"I hope from the bottom of my heart that I can one day go back to Inter, not right at the end of my career but when I’m still at a good level so we can hopefully win more (trophies)."

Tuchel decided against playing the star during Chelsea's clash against Liverpool, which ended 2-2. However, the German manager has said that he didn't feel 'personally attacked' by Lukaku's words, saying:

“It is not the worst thing in the world. It is not the first time an interview causes some noise that nobody needs, but we can handle it; I don’t feel personally attacked.”

Tuchel may have tried to downplay Lukaku's words about not being happy at Chelsea, but that has hardly helped calm the situation. Chelsea players are surprised by Lukaku's words, and didn't know the star felt unhappy at Stamford Bridge. According to the Athletic, it has been a topic of discussion at the club.

Whether Lukaku's heart is set on leaving the club this January, as the timing of the interview seemed to imply, remains to be seen.

"The thing got too big, too noisy so close to the match" - Tuchel on why Lukaku was dropped from Chelsea's matchday squad against Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel didn't add Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku to the starting lineup against Liverpool, which surprised many Blues fans.

The German manager defended his decision, saying that he had to protect the 'preparation of the game':

“The thing got too big, too noisy so close to the match, so I decided to protect the preparation for the match, so that is why he is out. Of course we have spoken, twice – and to the main players – but after that we had to realise it was too close to the match. It’s too big.

“We delayed the decision over what to do, but while we are delaying we have to protect the preparation for the match; we have a big game to play. Full focus, which is hard to get even without this decision, was easier in my opinion if he is not in the squad, and that is why we did it. It was a difficult decision, but in my opinion it was the decision to take.”

As things turned out, a Lukaku-less Chelsea fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool. The result keeps the Blues in second place, one point ahead of the Reds, who have a game in hand. However, Chelsea are now a whopping ten points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

