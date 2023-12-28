Chelsea plot move for PL star as they look to reinforce defence in January - Reports

Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa defender Matty Cash. According to 90min, the Blues are keen on reinforcing their defence in the winter, and the Poland international has emerged as a target.

Despite spending extensively, the performances of the London side have not met expectations. They're tenth in the Premier League after 19 games following a slew of poor results and injuries to key players.

Club captain and star right back Reece James has barely featured this season. He underwent hamstring surgery recently, putting him out of action for the next four months. His backup Malo Gusto, who was signed from Olympique Lyonnais, has had inconsistent outings, leading the Blues to target Cash.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Aston Villa this season in their fairytale run as they find themselves just three points off the top spot. He has featured in 26 games across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.

Chelsea manager lauds Noni Madueke

Madueke silenced critics with a late winner against Palace.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has that his players should follow Noni Madueke's attitude following the side's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in midweek.

Madueke has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since Pochettino's arrival but stepped up with an 89th-minute winner from the spot. Talking about the mindset required to succeed, Pochettino said:

"I want all the players when they're not involved (to) go against me," Pochettino said. "Of course, I like because from there we won the game. He scored the penalty, he got the penalty. We are not a charity, you know? We are a football club, and you need to perform.

"We have an amazing group of players, very nice people but they need to realise that this is about competing for Chelsea, not to compete in another club. It is about to win. It is about to lift trophies."

He said about Madueke:

"I like (his reaction to being out of the team) because it showed that he was upset with me and was disappointed with me because I didn't play (him) too much, but also because he's injured.

"But I think (Madueke said to himself) 'now I'm going to show the coach that he can trust (in me).'"

Madueke has missed some time this season with a muscle injury. Moreover, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer have been preferred over the 21-year-old this season, restricting him to just 10 appearances across competitions.