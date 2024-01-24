Chelsea plotting late January move for Premier League striker - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly mulling a move for John Durran, striker of fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

Durran, 20, has scored four times and assisted once in 23 games across competitions for Villa this season. Considering their attacking travails despite an expensive summer overhaul, the Blues are considering roping in Durran, as per Telegraph Sport.

However, Villa recently rejected an offer from West Ham United for the Colombian's services. Nevertheless, with a week remaining in the ongoing January transfer window, the Blues are said to be making a concerted effort to land the striker.

Durran - who only joined Villa last January - would be cup-tied if he does arrive at Stamford Bridge, meaning the Colombian would only be available for the league. Mauricio Pochettino's side are ninth in the standings, a whopping 17 points behind leaders Liverpool (48) after 21 games.

The aforementioned source, though, adds that a move for Duran would be dependent on the departure of Armando Broja, deemed surplus to requirements.

"We go to the final with the chance of winning the first trophy of the season" - Chelsea boss after beating Middlesbrough

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea put on an attacking masterclass against Championship side Middlesbrough in their EFL Cup semifinal second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (January 23).

After Jonny Howson's 16th-minute own goal opened the scoring, levelling the aggregate scores at 1-1, Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Cole Palmer made it 4-0 at half-time.

Palmer completed his brace 13 minutes from time, with Noni Madueke scoring four minutes later. Morgan Rodgers' 88th-minute strike was a mere consolation for Boro.

On reaching his first Cup final with the Blues, Pochettino told Sky Sports (via BBC) that they have a good chance of winning their first silverware of the season.

"Today I think is our ninth game unbeaten, and it is really good. It is a new project. We are building a team, and, sometimes, it is normal to play worse. We played well, and we didn't win, but, now, it will be a big boost for us.

"We don't have much time to prepare for Aston Villa and also with many injuries, I think we are very happy. People need to believe and trust in us, and we go to the final with the chance of winning the first trophy of the season."

The Blues next take on Aston Villa at home in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (January 26).