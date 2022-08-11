Chelsea prepared to offer Christian Pulisic as part of deal to sign 23-year-old Italy international - Reports

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea are prepared to offer Christian Pulisic to AS Roma as they look to sign 23-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo, as per Calcio Mercato Web.

The Italy international has impressed at Roma since arriving in July 2018. The versatile forward can play in multiple attacking positions and in the middle of the park. He featured in 42 games last season across competitions, recording eight goals and nine assists.

Pulisic, meanwhile, has struggled to live up to expectations since his move from Borussia Dortmund. That's presumably why Chelsea are looking to trade him out, but Roma are unlikely to bring in the American. So the Stamford Bridge unit could have to explore other destinations for Pulisic.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham for the signing of AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo – by offering a straight-swap deal including Christian Pulisic.



{Calciomercatoweb} Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham for the signing of AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo – by offering a straight-swap deal including Christian Pulisic.{Calciomercatoweb}

Pulisic joined the west Londoners for an initial €64 million fee in January 2019. The USA international was loaned back to the German club for half a season. Since his return in the summer of 2019, he has featured in 116 games for the Blues across competitions, recording 25 goals and 19 assists.

Tottenham Hotspur game to determine Chelsea's title credentials?

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues will welcome Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur for the first big London derby of the new Premier League season on Sunday (August 14). The game will allow both managers to take stock of their respective squads.

Having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, loaned out Romelu Lukaku, and sold Timo Werner, Chelsea are short-staffed up front. They have made a couple of big signings - Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly - but they might need more reinforcements to remain competitive on all fronts.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Who will take the spoils this Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face Tottenham... 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔩𝔢 𝔬𝔣 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔯𝔦𝔡𝔤𝔢 ⚔️Who will take the spoils this Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face Tottenham... 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔩𝔢 𝔬𝔣 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔯𝔦𝔡𝔤𝔢 ⚔️Who will take the spoils this Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face Tottenham...💭 https://t.co/INixz4jRlM

Tuchel’s men registered a narrow 1-0 victory in their Premier League opener last weekend, while Spurs bagged a convincing 4-1 win against Southampton. Spurs seem to be the more in-form team between the two at the moment, but things could be interesting on Derby Day this Sunday.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav