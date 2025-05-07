Chelsea prepared to sell 25-year-old defender despite his recent performances: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating selling centre-back Trevor Chalobah this summer. The 25-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Crystal Palace before impressing with his parent club.

In 16 appearances across competitions, he has bagged an assist, which has come in 12 outings in the Premier League, where the Blues are fifth in the standings, four points off second-placed Arsenal (67) with three games remaining.

Nevertheless, Chalobah has apparently not done enough to warrant a place in the first team beyond the summer. That's because as per Daily Mail's Blues reported Kieran Gill (via Pys), the 25-year-old could be jettisoned.

Overall, Chalobah has five goals and two assists in 96 games across competitions for the Blues since his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season. However, he has struggled for regular first-team minutes, going out on multiple loan spells.

The 2017 European U-19 champion with England has won two trophies with the senior Blues team - the 2021-22 UEFA Super Cup and the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. He has won the UEFA Youth League and English Youth League in age-group football as well.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are in the midst of a decent season under Enzo Maresca, who arrived laast summer after leading now-relegated Leicester City back to the Premier League by winning the Championship.

While the Blues fell short of the Premier League, they are in the fray to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. They have faltered in both domestic cups but have impressed in Europe.

In the UEFA Europa Conference League, Maresca's side won 4-1 at Djurgarden in the semi-final first leg last week to all but book their place in the final in Wroclaw, Poland, later this month.

Following their midweek victory in Europe, the Blues notched up their third straight league win, winning 3-1 at home to champions Liverpool. Maresca's side now turn their attention to hosting Djurgarden on Thursday (May 9) in the Conference League semi-final second leg.

