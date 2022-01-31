Chelsea ‘push’ to sign Ousmane Dembele and appear as ‘likely destination’ for Barcelona man on deadline day - Reports 

Chelsea appear to be the most likely destination for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele on transfer deadline day, according to Spanish outlet ABC.

The Frenchman has only six months remaining in his contract, and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Blaugrana have offered multiple contract offers, involving a pay cut, to Dembele. However, the 24-year-old winger is not enthused, and is now very close to leaving the Camp Nou for good.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea have emerged as the likely club Dembele could sign for in the final hours of the January transfer window. The report also says that the move has the approval of both Dembele and his representatives. ABC has reported that Chelsea could offer the Frenchman a contract till the summer of 2026.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @gbsans 🥇] | In these last hours, Chelsea is pushing to sign Ousmane Dembélé. Dembele would like to join the blue side of London. They are in constant contacts with the player's agent and Barça. #fcblive 🚨[ @gbsans🥇] | In these last hours, Chelsea is pushing to sign Ousmane Dembélé. Dembele would like to join the blue side of London. They are in constant contacts with the player's agent and Barça. #fcblive https://t.co/VNFXkFAJuL

As things stand, Dembele has no other option but to leave Barcelona after they signed Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The former La Masia graduate can play the same role Dembele does on the flanks.

Barcelona were also linked with a move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, that deal is on the verge of collapsing following disagreements in the salary offered to the player.

Dembele's departure in January will be a blessing in disguise for the Blaugrana. As things stand, the club are in the midst of financial turmoil. Wages freed up by the sale of Dembele would allow the club to sign more players in the summer.

The 24-year-old winger cost Barcelona around £125 million in the summer of 2017. Since then, Dembele has struggled to find his feet due to injury problems. The 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning winger has made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 23 assists.

The France international has made just 11 appearances this season, and has made three goal contributions.

Dembele could leave Barcelona to reunite with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

If his Chelsea deal does go through, Ousmane Dembele will reunite with his former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German was at the helm of Borussia Dortmund when Dembele was starting to establish himself as a top talent. In the Bundesliga, Dembele made 50 appearances, where he contributed ten goals and 22 assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level”“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level” 🔵 #CFC“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. https://t.co/z6MUQxEQzA

It is worth noting that Chelsea don't have the best of records when it comes to signing high-profile players in the January transfer window.

Also Read Article Continues below

The likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Fernando Torres and Alexandre Pato struggled with life at Stamford Bridge after arriving in January. It remains to be seen if Dembele bucks that trend.

Edited by Bhargav