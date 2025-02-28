Chelsea ready to go all in to sign striker liked by Enzo Maresca in the summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, who's apparently admired by Blues boss Enzo Maresca. The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season.

Delap has contributed 10 goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions. All the goal contributions have come in 26 outings in the Premier League, where Ipswich are 18th in the standings, with 17 points from 27 games, winning three.

The Englishman is contracted to his current side till 2029 but has drawn the attention of prospective suitors, including the Blues. As per Football Transfers (via Team Talk), the Premier League giants are looking to snap up Delap this summer.

Despite the Blues splurging over £1 billion under current co-owner Todd Boehly, the striking department needs replenishments, with Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu being the only two recognised specialist personnel. With both men missing game time at various moments this season, the Blues are looking at Delap to address their requirements in the area.

Maresca is said to be impressed with the U-21 England international's style of play and would like to have him in his Blues squad for the new season. Notably, the Englishman was involved in both goals - scoring once - as Ipswich beat the Blues 2-0 at home in December.

With Ipswich facing a dogfight to stay afloat, it's likely that Delap could be playing for a new side next season.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are having a decent first season under new boss Enzo Maresca, who arrived at the Stamford Bridge in the summer after winning the Championship with Leicester City.

With a 4-0 home win over Southampton in midweek in the Premier League - snapping a two-game losing streak, the Blues are up to fifth in the standings, with 46 points from 26 games, winning 13.

They next face FC Copenhagen away in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday (March 5). Four days later, they host Maresca's former club, Leicester, in the league as they seek to move up the standings.

