Chelsea ready to let 27-year-old star move to Turkey on loan: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to letting left-back Ben Chilwell move to the Turkish Super Lig on loan. The England international found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge and was exiled from first-team training by new boss Enzo Maresca.

Chilwell was deemed surplus to requirements over the summer. The Englishman was told by Maresca that he needed to find a new club if he wants to play regularly.

With the English and Saudi Arabia transfer windows shut, Chilwell finds himself staring at a possibility of not playing for four more months. According to The Telegraph, Turkey has emerged as a possible destination for Chilwell. The transfer window there is open till September 18 and remains the only route to regular football for the club's former vice-captain.

Trending

The Blues are reportedly open to letting him leave on loan to help them fund his £200,000 a week contract.

"The ones who are not involved don’t get any minutes in case they stay" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

In the final days of the English transfer window, Chelsea manager Maresca told Ben Chilwell in no uncertain terms to find himself a new club.

The Englishman was a part of the 'bomb squad' at Chelsea - a list of players who were no longer wanted at the club. The others on the list included Raheem Sterling, Trevor Chalobah, Armando Broja, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Angelo, Lucas Bergstrom, Deivid Washington, Tino Anjorin, Alex Matos and Harvey Vale.

If Chilwell's move to Turkey doesn't materialise, he will have to wait for the January transfer window to complete his move away from the club he had joined in 2020. Speaking to reporters ahead of the transfer deadline day on August 30 in England, Maresca said:

"The ones who are not involved, they are all players who are not going to be involved, and they don’t get any minutes in case they stay. I don’t know what happens when the window closes," admitted Maresca.

"We will see who is here and who is not here. The only thing I can say is the ones who are going to get minutes are the ones who I think can help us," he added.

Former Brighton defender Marc Cucurella has started at left back for Marseca's side. The versatile Renato Veiga, who was signed in the summer, is expected to be Cucurella's deputy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback