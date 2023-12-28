Chelsea ready to part ways with 2 first-team stars in January, unwilling to let any senior stars out on loan - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke when the transfer window reopens in January.

Both Gallagher and Madueke have been key first-team players for the Blues. Gallagher, 23, has four assists in 22 games across competitions, starting in all but one of them. Meanwhile, Madueke, 21, has two goals in 10 games across competitions this season.

Mauricio Pochettino splurged nearly £450 million this summer, but the Blues have largely struggled for consistency. The Premier League giants could offload Gallagher and Madueke in January if they receive the 'right' offers, as per Absolute Chelsea. Ian Maatsen and Trevoh Chalobah are also seemingly on their way out. However, no other senior players will be let out, even on loan.

Maatsen, 21, has made 15 appearances across competitions since arriving this summer from Championship side Burnley. Meanwhile, Chalobah is yet to make an appearance this season, having faced multiple setbacks in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Expand Tweet

Following their 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace in midweek, the Blues have won three straight home league games to move to tenth in the standings. After 19 games, they trail leaders Liverpool (42) by 17 points, though.

Christopher Nkunku delighted with first Chelsea start

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is ecstatic to make his first Chelsea start in the 2-1 league win at home over Crystal Palace in midweek.

Having only recently made his Blues debut since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer, Nkunku and Co. returned to winning ways in the league to move up from the bottom half of the standings.

Although he didn't make a goal contribution, Nkunku foresees a bright future with the young team and is happy to start a competitive game after six months.

"It was a big fight, and we played a good game," he said as per the Blues' website. "I think we could have scored more goals, but the most important thing is the three points. Personally, it meant a lot to me (to make my first start). I'm very happy because it has been six months since I started a game.

"I feel good, and the most important thing is I don’t feel any issues after the game, so we are concentrating on improving. I think we need to be focused in every game and every training session to improve. We have a young team but with big quality, and we need to work together to improve and enjoy success together."

Chelsea travel to Luton Town on Saturday (December 30) for their last league game of the year.