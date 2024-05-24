Chelsea ready to part ways with on-loan star, interested club willing to offer €25m to sign him - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to jettison full-back Ian Maatsen, who has been on a season-long loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Dutchman is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Maatsen, 22, has three goals and two assists in 22 games across competitions since arriving at Signal Iduna Park in January. Most of those goal contributions - two goals and as many assists in 16 games - have come in the Bundesliga, where BvB finished fifth to miss out on outright UEFA Champions League qualification.

However, they have another chance of returning to the competition: by beating record 14-time champions Real Madrid in the final at the Wembley on June 1. That's also set to be Maatsen's final game for BvB before he's set to return to Stamford Bridge.

However, it might not be, as the surprise departure of Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly sparked a change in the club's stance in bringing back Maatsen, as per Ruhr Nachrichten (via TBR). The report adds that BvB could have the Dutchman permanently for €25 million.

How has Ian Maatsen fared with Chelsea?

Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen hasn't played much for the club, making only 16 appearances across competitions, making no goal contributions.

All but one of those games have come under Mauricio Pochettino, who left Stamford Bridge earlier this week after just a season in charge. The Argentinian did so despite leading the club to a creditable sixth-placed finish, finishing with five straight league wins.

In the 12 Premier League games Maatsen played this season, the Blues won six times, lost three and drew the other three. However, the Dutchman started only once in these games, tallying a cumulative 201 minutes. The most he played was 58 minutes, which he did so in the 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace in December.

That also happens to be the last game Maatsen played for the Blues before he was loaned out to Dortmund for the rest of the season.