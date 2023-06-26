Chelsea ready to pay release clause to sign 23-year-old Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay Porto star and Manchester United-target Diogo Costa's release clause this summer.

Costa, 23, has established himself as one of the best up-and-coming goalkeepers in the sport in the last two seasons, winning seven trophies, including two Primeira Ligas.

A right-footed shot-stopper blessed with good reflexes and kicking prowess, the Portuguese has been linked with a move away from Porto for a while. Both the Blues and Red Devils have reportedly been in pursuit of him, as they're on the lookout for a new No. 1.

According to A Bola, Chelsea have made progress in their negotiations with Porto and are ready to dish out £64.5 million to activate Costa's exit clause. They are hopeful that three instalments of £21.5 million will be enough to convince the Primeira Liga outfit to sell their ace.

Earlier this month, new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino was said to be content with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his first-choice goalkeeper. However, he's keen to snap up Costa to fill the void left by Edouard Mendy, who's reportedly set to join Al Ahli on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to receive a big blow in their pursuit of their top goalkeeping target should Costa decide to join Chelsea. If Inter Milan refuse to sell Andre Onana and current No. 1 David de Gea departs on a free transfer, they could be left licking their wounds.

Costa has had a decent 47 clean sheets in 109 appearances across competitions for Porto, conceding 91 goals.

Manchester United could sign Chelsea-linked attacker for £70 million

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that Manchester United could rope in Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic for around £70 million this summer:

"If Manchester United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, this one could be workable.

"I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now, but, I think, if a bid was to be made in the region of £70 million for Vlahovic, there is a good chance that Juventus will consider it."

Jones also highlighted Chelsea's interest in Vlahovic:

"Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked heavily with him, too, so I'll be keeping an eye on that situation too. Vlahovic would really be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League."

Vlahovic, 23, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing following his below-par outings for the Bianconeri. Since arriving from Fiorentina for £66 million in January 2022, he has registered just 23 goals and six assists in 63 appearances across competitions.

