Chelsea ready to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. The Blues are slowly losing faith in Timo Werner and see Haaland as the ideal replacement for the German.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made signing Haaland his top priority in the summer and is even willing to work with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in this regard. The Norwegian has also been linked with moves to Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Haaland will have a release clause of £64 million at the end of next season, but the report states that Abramovich is not ready to wait till then to make his move for the striker.

Chelsea have not had a consistent source of goals to rely upon this season, with their top scorer being Tammy Abraham, who has scored only 11 goals across all competitions.

Timo Werner has struggled to find the back of the net consistently all season. Although Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he has faith that the German will deliver, Abramovich does not want to wait for an eternity to see that happen.

Erling Haaland would be a massive signing for Chelsea

Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world

Erling Haaland has been in unbelievable form since arriving at Borussia Dortmund last January. The Norwegian has scored 30 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this season and is one of the game's hottest properties. If Chelsea do manage to land Haaland, it would instantly make them title contenders.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League and have been on great run of form recently. Thomas Tuchel's men are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions and have steadied the ship after Frank Lampard's departure back in January.

The Blues are also in the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. If Chelsea do win any silverware this season, it will go a long way in convincing Erling Haaland to join the London club in the summer.

Signing a player of Haaland's calibre would be a massive statement of intent by Chelsea. But that would also throw the future of Timo Werner into doubt. The German joined Chelsea in the summer from RB Leipzig for £54 million, but has failed to deliver in a Chelsea shirt so far.

It seems Werner's days at Chelsea are now numbered.

