Chelsea's stance on Enzo Fernandez's future at club amid Real Madrid links comes to light: Reports 

Chelsea reportedly have no intention to sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez at the end of the season despite transfer links with Real Madrid. The 24-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Benfica in January 2023.

The 24-year-old is a key player for the side, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in nearly 100 appearances across competitions. That includes five goals and nine assists in 33 outings across competitions this season.

Despite being contracted to Stamford Bridge till 2032, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer. However, as per Football London correspondent Bobby Vincent, the Blues are unlikely to part ways with the Argentine this summer, as he's deemed to be a key player for Enzo Maresca's side.

Fernandez had arrived at the Blues two years ago on a then club-record £106 million deal and has proved his worth. He's in the midst of a career-best season, logging in the most minutes for the club this season after Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer.

In his most recent outing for the Blues, Fernandez registered an assist as the Blues beat reigning Championship winners Leicester City 1-0 at home in the Premier League at the weekend.

What's next for Real Madrid and Chelsea?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Chelsea are in the midst of decent seasons, especially Los Blancos. They are behind Le Liga leaders Barcelona on goal difference, having played a game more.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have one foot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 first leg last week. The two sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 12) for a place in the last-eight. Three days later, Los Blancos travel to Villarreal in La Liga.

Meanwhile, after their aforementioned league win over Leicester at the weekend, Chelsea next take on FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa Conference Leageu Round of 16 second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (March 13). The Blues are leading 2-1 from the first-leg win in Copenhagen last week.

Enzo Maresca's side are looking to script history by winning the competition. Having won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, the Blues could become the first team to win European club football's three major tournaments this season.

