Chelsea reportedly sent a scout to watch Portuguese club Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, an Arsenal target.

Arsenal failed with an offer of €35 million to sign the defender this summer. Diomande, 19, has three goals and an assist in 27 games across competitions for Sporting.

The teenager has made a bright start to the current campaign, bagging two goals and an asisst in 10 games across competitions. Diomande played the full 90 minutes of Cote d'Ivoire's 1-1 friendly draw against Morroco on Saturday (October 14).

The Blues have now joined the Gunners for the services of Diomande, who has a market value of €25 million. His performance in the aforementioned friendly was monitored by a scout sent by Chelsea, as per Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sportwitness).

However, Sporting are unlikely to part with the player anytime soon, as they're working on Diomande's contract extension. The player's new deal will raise his release clause and annual salary to €80 million and €500K (from €300K) respectively.

How have Chelsea and Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Chelsea and Arsenal have endured contrasting starts to the season. While the Blues have won five times in 10 games across competitions, losing thrice, the Gunners have won nine times in 12 games, losing just once.

The Blues splashed nearly £450 million on new signings this summer, but Mauricio Pochettino's side made a stuttering start to the season. After eight games, the Blues are 11th in the league with 11 points, nine points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. However, they've won their last three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made a rousing start to the season and look good for another assault on the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's side are only behind leaders Spurs on goals scored and are coming off a 1-0 home win over three-time defending English champions Manchester City.

The Gunners' only defeat this season came in the UEFA Champions League at Ligue 1 side Lens, but they returned to winning ways against City. It was their first league win over Pep Guardiola's side in almost eight years.