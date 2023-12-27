Chelsea seriously consider move to sign €40 million-rated star as replacement for injured Reece James: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Chelsea are contemplating making a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to replace the injured Reece James.

James recently underwent hamstring surgery and is expected to be out for a while. The England international has been plagued by persistent injury issues recently.

When fit, James is considered among the best full-backs in the league, but his fitness woes have been concerning. The Blues now reportedly have Frimpong, who has excelled under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, on their radar.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international has made 22 appearances across competitions for the German club this season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. According to the Defensa Central report, Real Madrid are also interested in the highly rated player, who's valued at €40 million.

Chelsea's interest in Frimpong is not surprising, but before making a move for the player, they are expected to assess James' condition. If the Blues captain can prove his fitness, a move for Frimpong might not be on the cards, as the west Londoners have Malo Gusto.

James has made only nine appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist. After missing nine games due to a hamstring issue earlier this campaign, James is expected to be sidelined for as long as 91 days till March.

Surgeon hopeful of Chelsea star Reece James' participation in Euro 2024

With the Euro 2024 set to take place in Germany, on the horizon, Reece James' injury has cast doubt over his participation in the quadrennial competition.

Surgeon Lasse Lempaien, though, is hopeful that the Chelsea captain will be in top shape for the upcoming tournament. He told the Telegraph that the decision to put James under the knife was taken after careful consideration and discussions.

About James' future availability, Lempaien said (via 90min):

"I am very convinced that Reece will be in top shape before the European Championship. Chelsea will decide on how long he takes but more likely we are talking about that kind of period (three to four months)."

Recurring hamstring issues have turned out to be a prevalent issue for James. Lempaien is hopeful that the surgery will help the 24-year-old get rid of that.

James has made 16 appearances for England in his young international career. Much like Chelsea, he's an important player for Gareth Southgates' Three Lions.